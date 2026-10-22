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Suspicious package causes closures in downtown Santa Fe

KSFR | By Patrick Davis
Published October 22, 2026 at 3:14 PM MDT
The County Clerk's office emailed a warning about closures around 1:30 pm
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The County Clerk's office emailed a warning about closures around 1:30 pm

The Santa Fe County Clerk's office closed its office and polling site this afternoon. A press release said that the closures were due to an incident at City Hall.

County Clerk Katharine Clark commented on a Facebook post and said there is a, "suspicious package between city hall and convention center. Convention center has been evacuated. The county buildings are on lockdown and no one is being let in or out."

The lockdown was ongoing as of 3 pm this afternoon. The press release urged voters to visit other early voting sites. Other sites will remain open until 7 pm. You can check polling locations at SantaFe.vote/polls.
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Patrick Davis
Patrick Davis is an Intercollegiate Press Association Award winning journalist and audio producer. He has previously reported for NPR, Religion News Service, Texas Standard and Austin Free Press. Davis has done podcast field production for PRX and Stak.
See stories by Patrick Davis