Republican lawmakers want Romero out and will run unopposed in two House races

The two Republican members of the Survivors' Truth Commission are once again raising concerns about the commission's chair, Democratic Representative Andrea Romero. The bipartisan committee was formed to investigate Jeffrey Epstein and abuse that occurred at his Santa Fe County property, Zorro Ranch.

Romero used a media relations firm contracted by the commission to issue a statement about her personal employment controversy. She claimed to have the commission's permission.

Thursday night, Republican Representatives Bill Hall and Andrea Reeb issued a statement in response. They said it was QUOTE, "breathtaking that Representative Romero would claim all Commission members signed off on this, because that is simply false." They expressed concern that the controversy would harm the commission's credibility.

The statement comes after Senate Republican Leader filed an Ethics Commission Complaint and called on Romero to resign from the Truth Commission and the House.

Sharer also renewed alleged changes in the Truth Commission's first interim report last month. Reeb and Hall say a reference to gubernatorial candidate Deb Haaland flying on a Jeffrey Epstein jet was removed without their knowledge or approval.

Republicans will run unopposed in two state House races in the general election this fall. Democrats tried to nominate replacements for two candidates that dropped out of their races. The New Mexico Supreme Court ruled on Thursday that the party did not meet a deadline for nominating the replacements.

Representative Joseph Hernandez of Shiprock dropped out of his race after a run in with Chicago police over public nudity in a hotel. Elisa Falanga Taylor of Rio Rancho also dropped out of a race to represent Rio Rancho.

State Republicans applauded the decision. A lawyer representing the Democrats said the court was limiting the public's right to choose a candidate.