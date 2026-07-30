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Stephanie Garcia Richard is the Democratic nominee for lieutenant governor

KSFR | By Patrick Davis
Published July 30, 2026 at 11:12 AM MDT
New Mexico State Land Office

The party's State Central Committee voted on a candidate after Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver dropped out of the race

The New Mexico Democratic Party announced this morning that Public Lands Commissioner Stephanie Garcia Richard is the party's choice to run for lieutenant governor this fall. Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver won the primary for the position earlier this year but dropped out of the general election due to health reasons.

Garcia Richard said in a social media post her campaign will focus on lowering costs for New Mexicans, expanding access to healthcare, building safer communities, and improving public education.

The nominee beat State Senator Harold Pope, Native activist Toni Pinedo and Albuquerque resident Geoffrey Luehring. The roughly 500 members of the party's State Central Committee voted to choose Toulouse Oliver's replacement.

Garcia Richard garnered several high-profile endorsements including Jane Fonda and gubernatorial candidate Deb Haaland.

Garcia Richard had intended to run in the primary but dropped out in October due to her husband's health. She said he has since recovered.
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Patrick Davis
Patrick Davis is an Intercollegiate Press Association Award winning journalist and audio producer. He has previously reported for NPR, Religion News Service, Texas Standard and Austin Free Press. Davis has done podcast field production for PRX and Stak.
See stories by Patrick Davis