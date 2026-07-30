Stephanie Garcia Richard is the Democratic nominee for lieutenant governor

The New Mexico Democratic Party announced this morning that Public Lands Commissioner Stephanie Garcia Richard is the party's choice to run for lieutenant governor this fall. Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver won the primary for the position earlier this year but dropped out of the general election due to health reasons.

Garcia Richard said in a social media post her campaign will focus on lowering costs for New Mexicans, expanding access to healthcare, building safer communities, and improving public education.

The nominee beat State Senator Harold Pope, Native activist Toni Pinedo and Albuquerque resident Geoffrey Luehring. The roughly 500 members of the party's State Central Committee voted to choose Toulouse Oliver's replacement.

Garcia Richard garnered several high-profile endorsements including Jane Fonda and gubernatorial candidate Deb Haaland.

Garcia Richard had intended to run in the primary but dropped out in October due to her husband's health. She said he has since recovered.