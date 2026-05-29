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Pueblo of Pojoaque reclaims ancestral lands

KSFR | By Patrick Davis
Published May 29, 2026 at 4:06 PM MDT

The Pueblo of Pojoaque and Western Rivers Conservancy announced on Thursday a conservation partnership that has allowed the Pueblo to reclaim 470 acres north of Santa Fe. The land is part of the Upper Rio Grande watershed.

Pueblo of Pojoaque Governor Jenelle Roybal said in a statement, "reclaiming this land is a step towards the Pueblo making its ancestral land base whole again."

The Pueblo of Pojoaque is believed to be inhabited as early as 500 A.D. It has approximately 610 enrolled members, spanning over 12,000 acres.

Western Rivers Conservancy purchases land along the West’s rivers and streams to conserve habitat for fish and wildlife and protect water sources. To ensure the lands it acquires are protected in perpetuity, WRC transfers them to long-term stewards including federal, state and regional agencies and Tribal Nations.
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Patrick Davis
Patrick Davis is an Intercollegiate Press Association Award winning journalist and audio producer. He has previously reported for NPR, Religion News Service, Texas Standard and Austin Free Press. Davis has done podcast field production for PRX and Stak.
See stories by Patrick Davis