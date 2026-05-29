Pueblo of Pojoaque reclaims ancestral lands

The Pueblo of Pojoaque and Western Rivers Conservancy announced on Thursday a conservation partnership that has allowed the Pueblo to reclaim 470 acres north of Santa Fe. The land is part of the Upper Rio Grande watershed.

Pueblo of Pojoaque Governor Jenelle Roybal said in a statement, "reclaiming this land is a step towards the Pueblo making its ancestral land base whole again."

The Pueblo of Pojoaque is believed to be inhabited as early as 500 A.D. It has approximately 610 enrolled members, spanning over 12,000 acres.

Western Rivers Conservancy purchases land along the West’s rivers and streams to conserve habitat for fish and wildlife and protect water sources. To ensure the lands it acquires are protected in perpetuity, WRC transfers them to long-term stewards including federal, state and regional agencies and Tribal Nations.