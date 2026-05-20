Community turns out to celebrate veteran banners

Community members gathered at the Comcast building in Santa Fe Wednesday morning to celebrate the annual Santa Fe Military Heroes Banner Program. Crews braved a chilly, windy morning to hang 250 banners featuring veterans' pictures on street light poles around town. For Florence Jorgensen of Tierra Azul, it was the first year seeing her father's face on a banner. The celebration started at 8 am and Jorgensen had already paid a visit to her father's banner.

"Oh, my heart just exploded," Jorgensen said. "It was great to see him up there, his big smile. I know he's happy up above, watching down."

Jorgensen's father, Floyd Cruz, served in the Korean Conflict in 1954 and 1955. Jorgensen never met her father but remains incredibly proud of his service.

"I was born seven months after he was killed in a car accident," she said. "He came home for Christmas, and so it was during Christmas time that he passed away."

Jorgensen said her father was from the Ohkay Owingeh Pueblo and that she feels connected to him despite never meeting him.

For Richard Martinez of the Knights of Columbus, organizing the massive effort is a rewarding experience.

"My father was a World War Two veteran and my father-in-law is a Korean War veteran," Martinez said. "I have both their banners up, so it is near and dear to my heart."

Patrick Davis Richard Martinez said the banner project is "near and dear" to him

As he addressed the gathered crowd, Martinez took a moment to honor the 39 living World War II veterans in New Mexico, including one who was in attendance—Placido Borrego who will turn 102-years-old this year.

Mayor Michael Garcia read a mayoral proclamation designating the day as Santa Fe Military Heroes Day. He hopes the banners will be more than just festive decorations.

"As we pass by these banners, help spread the story," he said. "I do the same with my children or others that are in the vehicle with me, helping to explain why we have these banners up—who these folks are and why we are so proud of them."

Patrick Davis Mayor Michael Garcia hopes the banners will inspire conversations about pride in New Mexico veterans

Comcast, Southwest Fire Defense and Coates Tree Services contributed personnel and bucket trucks to the banner program which was organized by a local Knights of Columbus chapter. The banners are hung every year just before Memorial Day. You can find a list of those honored and a map of banner locations at santafeheroes.org.