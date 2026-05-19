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"Getting sh-t done." Leger Fernandez on sexual misconduct accountability

KSFR | By Patrick Davis
Published May 19, 2026 at 6:29 PM MDT
U.S. Rep. Teresa Leger Fernandez (D-NM) speaks to rally attendees in front of flowers offered for Epstein survivors.
Patrick Davis
U.S. Rep. Teresa Leger Fernandez (D-NM) speaks during a rally at Zorro Ranch in March

U.S. Representatives Teresa Leger Fernández (D-NM) and Kat Cammack (R-FL) appeared together Tuesday morning for a joint interview on MS Now's Morning Joe, their first since announcing their bipartisan partnership between the Democratic Women’s Caucus and Republican Women’s Caucus to combat sexual misconduct in Congress. Leger Fernández used strong language when she described the effort.

"We represent over 140 women in Congress and when you start getting to a critical mass women will make things happen," Leger Fernández said. "We just are good at getting sh-t done."

Leger Fernández was one of the loudest voices on Capitol Hill calling for the resignations of former U.S. Representatives Tony Gonzales and Eric Swalwell after reported sexual misconduct by those two earlier this year. She hopes the partnership will send a message to other would-be abusers in Congress.

"And we need to make sure that accountability means something," she said. "That if you engage in sexual assault of the employees on Capitol Hill you're gonna pay a price. And that price we saw both Gonzales and Swalwell pay."

Next steps and any proposed reforms will be done in coordination with House Administration Committee Chairman Bryan Steil (R-WI) and Ranking Member Joe Morelle (D-NY).
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Patrick Davis
Patrick Davis is an Intercollegiate Press Association Award winning journalist and audio producer. He has previously reported for NPR, Religion News Service, Texas Standard and Austin Free Press. Davis has done podcast field production for PRX and Stak.
See stories by Patrick Davis