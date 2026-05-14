Small medical plane crashes near Ruidoso, killing all 4 people aboard

A small medical plane crashed outside Ruidoso, New Mexico, on Thursday morning, killing all four people aboard, officials say.

Lincoln County Manager Jason Burns told the Associated Press that the cause of the crash is unknown and the U.S. Forest Service was working with local agencies to suppress a fire “associated” with the crash that is estimated to cover less than 5 acres.

The flight departed from Roswell Air Center and was headed to Sierra Blanca Regional Airport, the Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement. The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the crash.

The plane was operated by Trans Aero MedEvac. The company said in a statement on social media, "our hearts are with the families, loved ones, friends and coworkers of those lost in this tragedy."

Neither Trans Aero nor authorities have yet released the names of those involved.