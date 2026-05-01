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In Case You Missed It - May 1, 2026

KSFR | By Patrick Davis
Published May 1, 2026 at 2:19 PM MDT
Aprende apprentice Etago Wondimu (left, foreground) said she wants to be a solution for New Mexico's lack of early childhood educators. U.S. Senator Martin Heinrich (D-NM) (right) toured SFCC's Kids Campus with Wondimu, SFCC President Becky Rowley (left, background) and Early Childhood Center of Excellence Executive Director Catron Allred (center).
Benjamin Lauer
/
Santa Fe Community College
Aprende apprentice Etago Wondimu (left, foreground) said she wants to be a solution for New Mexico's lack of early childhood educators. U.S. Senator Martin Heinrich (D-NM) (right) toured SFCC's Kids Campus with Wondimu, SFCC President Becky Rowley (left, background) and Early Childhood Center of Excellence Executive Director Catron Allred (center).

There are new developments in Blackstone's proposed acquisition of PNM. We take a look at one solution for the shortage of early childhood educators in New Mexico. And, a proposed pipeline in the Navajo Nation sparks controversy

You've found your way to to In Case You Missed It, where we look back at some of the week’s biggest news stories. The ongoing story of the proposed acquisition of PNM Electric by private equity firm Blackstone had several twists and turns this week.

Earlier this year, US Senator Martin Heinrich toured Santa Fe Community College’s Kids Campus to learn more about the school’s early childhood educator apprenticeship program which aims to fill the voids created by expanding universal healthcare. But a lawsuit filed by Republican gubernatorial candidate Duke Rodriguez has paused the rollout of universal childcare. As that challenge plays out in the courts, let’s take a look back at the potential impact of SFCC’s Aprende program.

Get the full story here- SFCC apprenticeship program works to expand early childhood workforce

A 234-mile stretch of pipeline that could carry natural gas or natural gas-hydrogen blends across the Navajo Nation is a step closer to reality.
The Resources and Development Committee of the Navajo Nation Council passed a resolution at the end of March to conditionally allow Tallgrass Energy to begin work on a section of a natural gas pipeline that will traverse the Navajo Nation. Jerry Redfern reports for Capital and Main that Tallgrass will execute the work through its subsidiary GreenView Resources.
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Patrick Davis
Patrick Davis is an Intercollegiate Press Association Award winning journalist and audio producer. He has previously reported for NPR, Religion News Service, Texas Standard and Austin Free Press. Davis has done podcast field production for PRX and Stak.
See stories by Patrick Davis