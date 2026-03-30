Taos rally among large New Mexico crowds for No Kings

Protestors across the U.S. and Europe rallied Saturday for the third No Kings Day. Organizers said that over 3,100 events in the U.S. drew an estimated total of 8 million participants. That included 27 rallies in New Mexico.

In Taos, crowds lined the sidewalks of Paseo del Pueblo Sur. Some wore whimsical costumes and supporters honked as they drove by. Typical protest chants were heard—Tell me what democracy looks like! This is what democracy looks like!—but others used a more melodic approach, soulfully singing refrains like, "we are the people and we say yes; we say yes to kindness." Organizers estimate almost 3,500 showed up in Taos.

One attendee who asked not to be identified said the handling of the Epstein files by the Department of Justice was one of several reasons he attended, claiming that President Donald Trump's cabinet appointees are more concerned with protecting the president than abiding by the rule of law.

"The DOJ has not been independent and that's another reason that Trump is so horrible," he said. "He surrounded himself with people who are just 'yes people'—men and women who are clearly not following laws and norms and the Constitution."

Local poet, author and filmmaker Bill Nevins attended the rally adorned in a brightly colored hoodie with a skull and crossbones and the words, "No Kings, No Tyrants," prominently printed across the front. For Nevins, the possibility of US military ground operations in Iran brings with it a personal sting. His son, Liam, was a U.S. Army special forces ranger who died in the war Afghanistan.

"It's disgusting to see the government misusing people like him, who are well trained heroes," Nevins said. "We should treasure them, not send them off on a cockamamie mission to be killed."