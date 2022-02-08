Senate Sponsor Says Hydrogen Hub Bill Is Dead

The main Senate sponsor of the bill to bring a hydrogen energy hub to New Mexico says the legislation is now dead.

Senator George Munoz made the comment Tuesday after the Conservation Committee voted to table his version of the Hydrogen Hub bill.

The bill has been getting lukewarm support in the legislature. Environmental groups across the state have been vocal with their strong opposition.

Munoz says the hub would have brought numerous jobs to his rural New Mexico district that is sorely lacking in good paying positions. He says people may soon live to regret shelving the bill.

”People are not realizing what’s coming and what’s going to hit them dead smack in the face when rolling blackouts are gonna happen in the next year because PNM says we do not have the power to supply (the need),” he said. “What makes it a perfect world? Nothing makes it a perfect world. But in New Mexico you had better start looking at opportunities to explore to do different things and companies.”

But Rio Grande Chapter of the Sierra Club Director Camilia Feibelman says hydrogen won’t be the jobs creator it’s been touted as and cleaner alternative options are available.

“Economic analysis shows that alternative technologies will leapfrog fossil fuels and hydrogen and put transitioning communities at risk again,” she said. “We’ve got to look for alternatives for economic transition for the long term.”

In a statement Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham’s office said they remain confident that the hydrogen economy in New Mexico will continue to grow, attracting businesses, generating jobs, and driving down emissions in difficult-to-decarbonize sectors.