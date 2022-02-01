Legislation Introduced To Require Gun Safety Classes For Film Personnel

A bill introduced Monday in the State Senate would require all film set personnel who handle firearms in New Mexico to undergo firearm training.

The bill introduced by Roswell Republican Cliff Pirtle would require actors and prop personnel to take New Mexico’s firearm education course provided by the Game and Fish Department.

Pirtle, who has handled firearms as an actor, says the idea is to prevent more tragedies like occurred on the set of the film “Rust” when a cinematographer was killed.

“Honestly, the workers on these sites tend to be people that aren’t raised around firearms and don’t have the knowledge necessary to ensure how to handle them safely and ensure they are in a safe working manner,” he said. “So I think it’s important that we ensure that those that are going to be around firearms that have not been raised up them, have not been trained, that they get the training they need to ensure that their job and workplace are safe.”

Under the bill, Any film production company that employs individuals not in compliance would not be eligible for state tax credits for a calendar year.

The bill has been sent to the Senate Committees Committee.