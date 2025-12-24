Attorney General Torrez Secures $9 Million from Hyundai and Kia for Failing to Protect Cars Against Theft

New Mexico Attorney General Raúl Torrez joined a bipartisan coalition of 34 other attorneys general to secure $9 million and critical reforms from car manufacturers Hyundai and Kia.

Those companies failed to install proper anti-theft technology in their vehicles. Without this technology, Hyundai and Kia vehicles were vulnerable to thieves, leading to a spike in vehicle thefts across the country.The so-called Kia Boys phenomenon destroyed cars and public property, threatened public safety, and even resulted in injuries and deaths.

“Consumers should never have to worry that their vehicle is an easy target because manufacturers failed to include basic, industry-standard safeguards,” Torrez said.

Under the settlement, Hyundai and Kia have agreed to equip all future vehicles sold in the United States with industry standard anti-theft technology and offer free ignition protectors to owners of eligible vehicles. The companies will also provide up to $4.5 million in restitution to eligible consumers whose cars are damaged by thieves and pay an additional $4.5 million to the states to offset the costs of the investigation.

Hyundai and Kia chose not to include “engine-immobilizer” technology in millions of their vehicles sold throughout the United States, including in New Mexico. An engine immobilizer prevents thieves from starting a vehicle’s engine without the vehicle’s “smart” key. Hyundai and Kia were slow to respond to a drastic, nationwide increase in vehicle thefts, waiting until 2023 to launch a service campaign to update the software on many affected vehicles.

For more information about eligibility and how to submit a claim for compensation, please visit the following:

· For Hyundai: www.HKMultistateimmobilizersettlement.com

· For Kia: Visit https://customercare.kiausa.com/SWLD or call (800) 333-4Kia (4542)