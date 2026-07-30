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Rob Hochschild interviews Grammy-winner Don Was

KSFR | By Rob Hochschild
Published July 30, 2026 at 6:00 PM MDT
Don Was
Don Was

Grammy-winning producer Don Was has contributed to some of the monumental recordings and performances of the past half-century. His collaborators have included Bonnie Raitt, Bob Dylan, Mavis Staples, the Rolling Stones, Lucinda Williams, Willie Nelson, Wayne Shorter, and Bob Weir. The bassist, bandleader, and composer is also the president of Blue Note Records.

Last year, Was released his first album as a solo artist with a group of friends from his hometown of Detroit. Was and the Pan-Detroit Ensemble will perform at the Bridge at Santa Fe Brewing on August 6, 2026.

In this conversation, Don Was talks about his career and collaborators. He'll also discuss the Santa Fe concert, where he and the ensemble will tackle tracks from their new album and from the Grateful Dead's Blues for Allah.
Interviews
Rob Hochschild
Rob Hochschild first reported news for WCIB (Falmouth, MA) and WKVA (Lewistown, PA). He later worked for three public radio stations in Boston before joining KSFR as news reporter.
See stories by Rob Hochschild