Author Peter Stark on his new book 'The Lost Cities of El Norte'

Peter Stark is the best selling author of books such as Astoria and Young Washington. Stark will be back in town this weekend for the Santa Fe International Literary Festival, and he joined KSFR to talk about his latest book, The Lost Cities of El Norte: Coronado’s Quest, the Unconquered West, and the Birth of American Indian Resistance.

In this conversation we discuss how Stark researched the Puebloan point of view, how he got interested in Coronado's 1540 expedition to the mysterious north and the ingenious ways that the Puebloan peoples dealt with Coronado. Click the audio player above to hear the full conversation.

If you’re lucky enough to have a ticket for the Santa Fe International Literary Festival, you can catch Peter Stark in conversation with Laguna and Zuni educator and historian Jon Ghahate at 2:30 on Sunday.