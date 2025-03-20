Officials: Poss. Measles Exposure in Two Counties

The state department of health has confirmed measles cases in two New Mexico counties, and now there’s a chance that two additional counties will join the tally.

The DOH announced Tuesday that a traveler from Texas potentially exposed people to measles in Guadalupe and Valencia counties last week.

There were reports of encounters at a gas station, hotel, restaurant, and church between March 8 and 10.

The NMDOH website lists four sites where potential exposure may have occurred.

The health department’s chief medical officer is reminding people that vaccines are the best defense.

One dose is 93 percent effective and two are 97 percent effective, she said.

As of the last official count, released Tuesday (March 18), there have been 38 confirmed cases in the state, two resulting in hospitalizations, and one in death.

In at least 29 of the cases, the individual was not vaccinated.

The highly contagious respiratory disease can be spread when an infected person coughs or sneezes.

Airborne particles can hang around for hours.