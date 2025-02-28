NM Officials Initiate New Programs With Opioid Settlement Money
1 of 3 — next-distro-narcan-unsplash.jpg
Next Distro / Unsplash
2 of 3 — opoid1-pill.png
Santa Fe County
3 of 3 — opoid2-alone.png
Santa Fe County
New Mexico has been awarded nearly $1 billion since 2017 in settlement funds from drug companies and pharmacies found complicity in contributing to the opioid epidemic.
In 2023, the state began distributing roughly $5 million per year to tribes, local governments, and state health agencies.
In this report, you'll hear about harm reduction initiatives, life-saving medicines, and awareness-raising campaigns.
Resources
- NMHealth
- Fact Sheet from NM DOJ regarding Opioid Settlement Funds
- New Mexico Treatment Finder and Help Line
- New Mexico Crisis and Access Line
- Santa Fe County Increases Services and Funding for Community Re-Entry Program
- https://content.govdelivery.com/accounts/NMSANTAFE/bulletins/3398f7d?reqfrom=share
- engage | Santa Fe County
- La Sala | Santa Fe County
- https://www.santafecountynm.gov/lasala