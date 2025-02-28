© 2025
NM Officials Initiate New Programs With Opioid Settlement Money

KSFR | By Marion Cox
Published February 28, 2025 at 1:25 PM MST
1 of 3  — next-distro-narcan-unsplash.jpg
Next Distro / Unsplash
2 of 3  — opoid1-pill.png

Santa Fe County
3 of 3  — opoid2-alone.png

Santa Fe County

New Mexico has been awarded nearly $1 billion since 2017 in settlement funds from drug companies and pharmacies found complicity in contributing to the opioid epidemic.

In 2023, the state began distributing roughly $5 million per year to tribes, local governments, and state health agencies.

In this report, you'll hear about harm reduction initiatives, life-saving medicines, and awareness-raising campaigns.

Health
Marion Cox
Marion Cox is an environmental mediator and has lived in Santa Fe since 1990.


She has her own environmental services company working on a wide range of environmental issues.



Marion was part of the KSFR News Team from 2006-2016 and returned to KSFR and the news team in 2024.
