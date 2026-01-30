Teresa Leger Fernández gathers interfaith leaders to honor people killed by ICE

The U.S. Senate could not reach an agreement on funding levels for Immigrations and Customs Enforcement on Thursday, which will likely lead to a partial government shutdown. While that unfolded in Washington, Congresswoman Teresa Leger Fernández brought together a group of interfaith clergy and community leaders in Santa Fe to honor those who have been killed by ICE agents.

Almost 200 people gathered at First Presbyterian Church for a candlelight vigil that featured speeches from Presbyterian, Catholic, Jewish, Buddhist and Pueblo leaders.

Before turning the floor over to faith leaders, Leger Fernandez touted her opposition to the current federal funding bill that would maintain the current level of ICE funding.

"The public outcry that we, the people, are making is making a difference," Leger Fernández said. "I voted no against spending another dime on ICE.”

The speeches from clergy largely focused on solidarity and often invoked religious leaders who faced extreme injustice in the past. When Archbishop John Wester spoke of the German Lutheran reverend and Nazi resister Dietrich Bonhoeffer, he made sure to say that the United States is not like Nazi Germany. But, Wester said he believes "that we reached a moment in our country's history where, like Dietrich Bonhoeffer, we must speak up and stand up for justice and compassion in our country."

"I want to be clear, the government certainly has the right and even the duty to manage immigration and to keep citizens and immigrants safe," Wester said. "But it does not have the right to trample on God given rights that are shared by every human being, regardless of their origin or legal status.”

Rabbi Jack Slachter referenced the provocative nature of his teacher, scholar and rabbi Gershon Winkler.

"He stated that Judaism has nothing to say about immigration," Slachter said. "We don't believe in it; we believe that the earth belongs to God.”

Like Wester, Slachter noted the need for border enforcement but also quoted the Prophet Jeremiah’s command to “do what is just and right and do not wrong the stranger.”

"We are instructed to love the stranger in our midst, but we're also obligated to ensure our own safety and the safety of those around us," Slachter said. "However, we must always act justly and compassionately."

Honoring the nonviolent activism of her teacher Thích Nhất Hạnh, Roshi Joan Halifax of the Upaya Zen Center recited a series of vows associated with her tradition.

I vow to dismantle the workings of war and the workings of state violence," Halifax said.

"And in the tradition of Buddha, of Gandhi and of Dr King, I pledge non violent resistance to institutions and governments that harm or destroy life."

She encouraged attendees to not give up hope and to blossom like the beautiful lotus flower that blooms in the mud.

Conroy Chino of the Acoma Pueblo noted his people’s longstanding connection to this land —a connection that predates colonialism— and how that connection influences his outlook on the nation’s current political climate.

"We've developed a worldview and a world order that puts people first— their welfare and their well being," Chino said. "When we pray, it's always for the people, always for the land, always for all living things.”

Chino said that worldview creates an obligation of peaceful and compassionate action.

Rev. Andrew Black of First Presbyterian called Renee Good his “Presbyterian sister” before calling for the end of Christian nationalism. As the end of the vigil drew near, Black invited those in attendance to light their candles. The room began to glow with candlelight and the crowd joined together This Little Light of Mine.

Another clergy member said the light stands for dignity that cannot be destroyed and hope that survives violence.