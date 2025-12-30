State of New Mexico picks up the tab for expiring federal health insurance subsidies

If you’ve been following national headlines lately, you’re certainly aware that Affordable Care Act, or Obamacare, subsidies are set to expire Wednesday. Republicans and Democrats failed to reach a compromise to extend the subsidies and premiums are expected to increase drastically for folks insured through the ACA Marketplace.

But State lawmakers have a plan to protect New Mexicans from rising ACA insurance costs—at least temporarily. Alex Sanchez is the Chief Experience Officer at BeWell, New Mexico's Health Insurance Marketplace and she spoke with KSFR about how the State plan will work.

KSFR: Can you start by telling me broadly about how the state provision will protect New Mexicans from rising healthcare costs?

Alex Sanchez: We are so lucky to live in a state where our elected officials are committed to affordable and reliable health insurance. They took action in the special session and in the regular session of 2025, and what this means is any loss in federal funds you would have had will now be supplanted with state money. So if you were receiving enhanced premium tax credits of $100 a month, you're going to see that change over to New Mexico Premium Assistance. While we are seeing historic rises and premium increases across the country, that is not happening here in New Mexico. In fact, more than 35 percent of our enrollees pay less than $1 and that's for their 2026 upcoming coverage. So we really want people to know you should still come and see what your options are. Healthcare is more affordable than you may think, and we can help you for free.

https://bewellnm.com/about/team/ Alex Sanchez is the Chief Experience Officer for BeWell, New Mexico's Health Insurance Marketplace

How is New Mexico funding this program?

The Healthcare Affordability Fund is handled through the Healthcare Authority, and during the special session, there was language added to give the Healthcare Authority a broad ability to apply these funds at different income levels. We also just heard that this is in the governor's recommendation for the 2026 budget session, which means she is pushing to have these continue on. This supplant of state money for federal money is set to go through June 30. But it is a very promising sign, and we've worked really closely with our friends at the State. Again, the commitment to affordable and reliable health insurance is very strong in New Mexico, and we are fully supportive of this continuing on to make sure New Mexicans get covered. BeWell has had record breaking years the past three years. With our enrollment, we just crested 80,000 New Mexicans enrolled through BeWell in reliable healthcare.

You're saying things are looking optimistic, despite what the federal government may or may not do. But let's say worst case scenario, if the state cannot figure out a way to extend this provision, what happens in six months?

So it's based on the state's fiscal year, but we have every confidence that this is going to continue on. It could change a little bit in form and fashion, right? We've all seen the legislature come in with one idea and leave with another. But we also know that the special session was historic for the bipartisan effort to get this through and to make sure people had affordable coverage.

If there is a change that will be well communicated. It's a 30 day session. We're going to know by the end of February what's going to happen. People will have lots of time, but we really expect this to continue, and we're seeing it utilized by New Mexicans.

We're seeing these historic numbers of people coming in and get health insurance. We know having health insurance is a foundational element to a healthy economy, helping New Mexicans. You can go to work. Your kids don't miss as much school. You have more stability. We want you getting those primary care visits. We don't want you waiting till something is really wrong.

For folks who currently get their insurance through BeWell, do they need to do anything to take advantage of this state healthcare provision?

They do not need to do anything, If you have coverage right now through BeWell, you just want to make sure you've claimed your account in our new system, which launched in November. But if you've done that, and you've got your account ready to go, this is going to be automatically offset for you. So in 2026 when you pay your insurance company, it's going to already be applied to that bill, and you'll see the savings you're getting. So it can get very complicated—you have advanced premium tax credits, enhanced premium tax credits, New Mexico Premium Assistance, SOPA, Native American Premium Assistance.

So if you have a question about your bill or your coverage, we welcome you just to call us, 833-862-3935, you can go to bewellnm.com and chat with us or come into one of our locations.

Is there anything else that our listeners should know about BeWell or this particular healthcare subsidy?

Just a reminder, it is open enrollment through January 15. If you enroll in a plan by 11:59 PM on December 31, your coverage starts January 1. If you happen to miss that deadline, you do have until January 15 for coverage to begin February 1.