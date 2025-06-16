New Mexico Marks 'No Kings' Day

Thousands of New Mexicans took to the streets on Saturday to participate in nearly 20 protests…it was part of the nationwide “No Kings” day of action.

In Santa Fe there were estimates of more than 3,000 people at the State Capitol to protest the Trump Administration’s crackdown on immigration enforcement.

Rallygoers at the roundhouse shouted anti-authoritarian chants mixed with support for immigrant rights and protecting democracy.

One woman at the Statehouse protest, who only gave her first name, Diane, said she went to the rally because she wanted to help preserve democratic principles in the country she loves.

"This country was born on democracy and equality for everyone. And the person at the helm right now is threatening to take that away from all of us," Diane said.

"We’re fearful for the children, we’re fearful for our grandchildren, and what could come next. We are all Americans and we love this country, and we just want it back."

Thousands of people also gathered Saturday as temperatures neared triple digits in Albuquerque at Mariposa Basin Park.

One of the speakers at the Albuquerque protest was U.S. representative for New Mexico’s first district, Melanie Stansbury.

In an impassioned turn at the podium, Stansbury lauded protestors for their willingness to criticize the federal government.

"Can you imagine if any of our elected GOP officials had even the ounce, a bravery that any single one of you who are standing in this field today had?" Stansbury said.

Among other New Mexico cities and towns where protests unfolded on Saturday were Las Vegas, Taos, Gallup, Las Cruces, and Farmington.

Organizers said millions of demonstrators marched nationwide.

They mobilized on the same day that President Trump was in Washington DC for a military parade marking the Army’s 250th birthday.

While there were no reports of violence at the rallies in New Mexico, some incidents cropped up in other parts of the country.

Those included a shooting in Utah and a case of a driver intentionally accelerating an SUV into a crowd of protestors in Virginia.

Saturday June 14 also marked the 79th birthday of the president of the United States.

Thanks to Samantha Daitz and Tazbah McCullah for contributing to this report.