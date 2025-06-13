© 2025
Officials Call for Peaceful Behavior in Statewide 'No Kings' Protests

KSFR | By Rob Hochschild
Published June 13, 2025 at 1:56 PM MDT
The "No Kings" protest at the New Mexico State Capitol, Santa Fe, in April 2025.
Adrian Quintana
KSFR
State officials are calling on people who join protests this weekend in New Mexico to be peaceful at those marches and rallies.

Some of the cities where No Kings rallies are scheduled for Northern New Mexico tomorrow include Santa Fe and Albuquerque in the morning, and Los Alamos, Las Vegas, and Taos in the afternoon.

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham spoke about it yesterday afternoon in her Capital conference room.

Protests over stepped-up immigration enforcement have erupted in cities across the U.S. this week, especially after the federal government took command of the California National Guard—and sent those troops, along with Marines—into Los Angeles.

While many of the protests have remained peaceful, some have turned confrontational.

Some protesters have set cars on fire, thrown objects at officers, and looted stores.

Officers have responded with crowd control measures, and several cities have imposed curfews.

Hundreds of arrests have been reported nationwide.

At a press conference yesterday to announce a new geothermal project in the state, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham said she agreed with the “rationale” behind the protests but urged New Mexicans to keep it peaceful.

"These protests are a powerful tool. They must, however, be peaceful." Lujan Grisham said.

"We have a zero tolerance in this state for violence. We have a zero tolerance for breaking the law in any context. I urge all protestors and every community heed that. And it's also for your own safety."

According to KOAT, there's also protests planned tomorrow for the following New Mexico municipalities: Farmington, Gallup, Los Lunas, Las Cruces, Socorro, Portales, Truth or Consequences, Ruidoso, Roswell, Silver City, Almagordo, Carlsbad, and Hobbs.

Governors in Texas and Missouri have activated National Guard troops in anticipation of more unrest.

Texas officials say more than 5,000 Guard members and 2,000 state troopers are on standby.

A U.S. District judge yesterday ruled that the Trump Administration deployment of troops to Los Angeles was illegal and unconstitutional.

Later in the day, a federal appeals court blocked the order and allowed the deployment to go on.
Government
Rob Hochschild
Rob Hochschild first reported news for WCIB (Falmouth, MA) and WKVA (Lewistown, PA). He later worked for three public radio stations in Boston before joining KSFR as news reporter.
See stories by Rob Hochschild