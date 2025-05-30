Santa Fe Airport Adds Dallas Route

The Santa Fe Regional Airport opened a new chapter last week when a public charter jet with 29 passengers arrived from Dallas.

It marked the beginning of a partnership between the city, the airport, and the air travel company, JSX.

The nearly full flight was the first of several already or nearly sold out flights between Santa Fe and Dallas’s Love Field Airport.

For the next several months, and likely beyond, one round trip flight between the two cities will operate five days per week.

Tickets available today on the JSX website start are competitive with airline prices for flights between Albuquerque and Dallas.

The public charter jet service already transports passengers to and from 27 airports, including destinations in California, Nevada, New York, and Florida.

JSX CEO Alex Wilcox told KSFR why the company opted to partner with the City Different.

"Santa Fe has been on our list ever since we moved to Dallas," Wilcox said.

"We hear a lot from our customers about where they want us to fly, and certainly Santa Fe is very near the top of the list. A lot of people have second homes here. A lot of people come out for the arts."

JSX was already operating flights between Taos and Dallas.

Mayor Alan Webber said he’s hopeful that a future JSX route will connect Santa Fe to Los Angeles, a natural fit, he said, for New Mexico’s growing film industry.

The so called "hop-on" jet service is all about convenience and speed.

Passengers can check in 20 minutes before a flight, at the private Jet Center, right next to Santa Fe’s main terminal.

Some other perks include two free checked bags per passenger and spacious seating.

The relationship could increase revenue for the airport.

JSX will pay landing fees, services, and fuel taxes for every flight, according to Wilcox.

Acting airport director Jimmy Gunn didn’t have exact figures on expected changes to airport expenses or revenue, but he did describe JSX’s initial investment as a quote “fair amount.”

The number of passengers and airport revenue has been on the rise in recent years, according to city statistics .

Last year the airport provided travel to more than 360,000 passengers and earned more than five million dollars in revenue.

A spokesman for the JSX, Ben Kaufman said that another benefit of the public charter jet service is it makes travel more comfortable for a wider range of people.

"It's also a great option for people who are neurodiverse, or people who are elderly or have any sort of disability because you're not going through these large airport terminals. It's a very contained, refined experience. It's low stimulus."

Kaufman added that within two to four years, the JSX fleet will likely include a few hybrid electric planes, with models containing nine seats, 19 seats, and 30 seats.

