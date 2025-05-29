Santa Fe Council Delays Revealing Pete's Plan

Two major Santa Fe issues relating to homelessness were on the City Council agenda last night, but questions remain for both about next steps.

Rumors have been swirling for a while about the future of the Interfaith Community Shelter on Cerrillos Road, also known as Pete’s Place.

Shelter leaders issued a press release on Memorial Day after learning of Council’s plans to discuss the shelter in executive session last night.

They and other advocates are accusing the council of a lack of transparency around the facility.

Many say their chief concern is that they hear the City is on the verge of deciding to terminate the lease for Pete’s Place, and to bring in an out-of-state consultant to determine next steps.

Meanwhile, neighbors have long complained about security issues in the area around the shelter.

One speaker during last night’s meeting, Elizabeth Grover, said residents are tired of living in fear, of witnessing violence and drug use, and of seeing break-ins at local businesses.

After the seven councilors in attendance last night discussed Pete’s in a closed session for about 90 minutes they voted to not disclose what they talked about.

District 2 councilor and Santa Fe mayoral candidate Michael Garcia explained why he voted in favor of discussing the closed meeting.

"It was clearly evidenced through the testimony of dozens of people tonight that there is a lack of information, which is leading to misinformation, rumors spreading, and ultimately having community members fearmonger each other," Garcia said.

Garcia is referring there to a public comment period that ran about 80 minutes long.

Most speakers defended the shelter fiercely, saying it has long provided a vital service to the city’s unhoused community, and argued that ending the lease would be catastrophic for people who rely on its services.

Executive director of Pete’s Place, Korina Lopez. said the shelter deserved a stronger partnership with the city.

"The interfaith community shelter has saved countless lives," Lopez said.

"In our 15 years of existence, we have served some of the most difficult to serve in our community with warmth, compassion, and respect. We deserve better from our city leadership. My hope is that moving forward, the city be an open, transparent, and inclusive partner, not only with Interfaith, but all our local homeless service providers."

Earlier in the meeting, councilors also discussed a resolution to build a pallet shelter community near the Chavez Community Center.

It’s not clear now if a special session of City Council scheduled for June 3 to vote on the proposal will still be held.

But council did agree to debate the plan in a June 4 committee meeting.

District 3 city councilor Pilar Faulkner are argued that plans for both Pete’s and a second pallet shelter community for the city be discussed together, whether in special session, governing body meetings, or committees.

