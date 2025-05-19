NM Delegation: Fed Budget Would Crush Healthcare, Food Programs

New Mexico’s three U.S. representatives are voicing sharp opposition to a federal budget proposal they say would place an outsized burden on working families while offering permanent tax breaks to the wealthiest Americans.

The bill, backed by House Republicans and set to be heard on the house floor this week, proposes sweeping changes to social safety net programs.

That includes major cuts to Medicaid, food assistance, and subsidies under the Affordable Care Act.

Democratic U.S. representatives Teresa Leger Fernandez, Gabe Vasquez, and Melanie Stansbury said during a press call on Friday that the spending measure could remove millions of people from health coverage across the country, including thousands in New Mexico.

A statement from Stansbury’s office claims that the Medicaid cuts will hit adults with disabilities and nursing home residents particularly hard.

But she argued that it will affect all residents in the state.

"This is going to affect every single new Mexican," Stansbury said.

"Because New Mexico is a state where so much of our healthcare is served through the Medicaid system, rural clinics, hospitals, solo practitioners—if you think it's hard to get in to see a doctor, now we're talking about clinics who may have to shutter their doors in rural New Mexico if this bill passes, because the population of people who currently receive healthcare through Medicaid and through the exchange will be kicked off of their healthcare.”

The congresspeople said the proposed cuts would also have a negative impact environmental protections as well as on agriculture and food assistance programs. .

According to the statement from Stansbury’s office, more than 34 percent of children in New Mexico rely on SNAP programs for food assistance, the highest percentage in the U.S.

At the same time, Vasquez said, the budget proposal has also divided the Republican party.

"They're in disarray, and it's not even for the right reasons," Vasquez said.

"It's because certain members of their party think that these cuts don't go deep enough. Some want deeper cuts to Medicaid. Others want more giveaways to the billionaires."

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said Monday it’s “absolutely essential” that Republicans unite and pass the bill.