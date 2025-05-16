No Third Campaign for Santa Fe's Mayor

Santa Fe Mayor Alan Webber announced this morning that he won’t seek a third term.

In a letter to residents, Webber announced his decision not to run again, calling it a difficult choice made after discussions with family and friends.

Some half dozen candidates have already announced their campaigns to run for the next holder of the city’s highest office.

As each one entered the race, it left open the question of whether the incumbent would run again.

Webber said he still loves the job, and the city, but felt the time was right to step aside.

He listed accomplishments, as well as acknowledging what he called “two major challenges.”

In the latter case he’s referring to leading the city through the COVID-19 pandemic and the ongoing search for a determination about the future of the soldier’s monument.

It was toppled during a protest on Indigenous People’s Day in 2020, and has remained in limbo ever since.

Webber has been frequently criticized for his handling of the monument’s damaged obelisk.

Reflecting on his time in office, Webber said Santa Fe is now “stronger… more resilient, and more just" than when he began.

He also highlighted efforts to address homelessness, expand clean energy and water initiatives, and invest in affordable housing.

The race to be the next mayor of Santa Fe concludes with an at-large election on Tuesday, November 4 of this year.

