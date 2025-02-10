NM U.S. Rep Announces Musk Measure

U.S. Representative Melanie Stansbury, who serves the state’s first congressional district, last week said that she’s planning to introduce a bill called the “Nobody Elected Elon Musk Act.”

In a meeting with press on Friday, Stansbury said she and cosponsor U.S. representative Jamie Raskin, of Maryland, seek to protect Americans from Musk’s access to private citizen information and from his team’s work to disrupt or dismantle entire government agencies.

The day after Stansbury’s announcement, a federal judge placed a temporary pause on Musk’s government efficiency team’s access to the Treasury Department pay system.

Stansbury said despite any potential legal setbacks for Musk, she’ll continue to push for more such safeguards.

“ We have to continue to use the courts because it is the backstop in our constitutional republic. But the reality is we are in a constitutional emergency right now," Stansbury said.

"We have an executive branch that's out of control and acting with impunity and without regard for the law and the separation of powers.”

Stansbury said she’s particularly concerned about Medicaid, especially after the reimbursement portal went down last week.

“ New Mexico's entire healthcare system, not just for low income people, but the entire healthcare infrastructure will collapse in New Mexico if they cut off Medicaid," said Stansbury.

"New Mexico has 60 to 70% of our residents receive their healthcare through Medicaid and Medicare. If the Trump administration shuts off reimbursement, every doctor, clinic, and hospital in New Mexico will be trying to figure out how to stay in business.”

While Stansbury is quote “duking it out at the federal level,” she’s encouraging state and local authorities to do their part.

One way the state senate is looking to shore up Medicaid is through a bill that would establish a $2 billion permanent trust, designed to help attract and retain care providers by increasing their reimbursements.

The Medicaid trust fund bill is expected to get a hearing in the Senate Health and Public Affairs Committee in coming days.

