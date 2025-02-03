Heinrich Speaks On Federal 'Chaos'

It’s been a topsy turvy past few days for elected officials, nonprofits, and others around our state and nation since the Trump administration issued an unexpected memo on Monday.

The order threatened to hold up trillions of dollars until the fed determined whether any existing funded programs promoted what it called “wokeism.”

After New Mexico’s justice chief Raul Torrez joined more than 20 other state attorneys general in suing the federal government, a judge blocked the order Tuesday, and then, yesterday, the Trump administration withdrew the initial memo and released a related new one.

Regardless of any backpedaling on the directives from the U.S. government, New Mexico senator Martin Heinrich argued that a lot of damage had already been done.

”We heard from all corners of Indian country in our state yesterday,” Heinrich said.

“One of the Pueblos told me they are still locked out of their housing funding even after the judge’s order took effect.”

During a press conference in Washington D.C. yesterday hosted by Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, Heinrich described the chaos erupting around a number of programs and initiatives in the state, including Medicaid, law enforcement efforts to go after drug cartels, sexual assault services, and disaster relief.

The new messaging from the administration removes the freeze but stresses that federal officials still plan to analyze funding allocations in light of whether or not they align with the administration’s policies.

Heinrich argued that the administration’s moves this week are a betrayal to its own supporters, who he said voted for lower prices not confusion.

“ Let's get back to democracy, and let's get back to work for the American people who just want to be able to go about their lives without this chaos,” Heinrich said.

Heinrich recently announced that he would remain in the senate rather than run for governor of New Mexico, a decision that paves the way for former interior secretary Deb Haaland to go after the democratic party nomination for governor of the state.