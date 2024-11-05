Vasquez and Herrell Square Off

After what has seemed like an unending political campaign season, election day is finally here. Polls opened in New Mexico at 7 a.m. and remain open until 7 p.m. this evening.

One of the most-watched races in the country is right here in our state’s second congressional district, where Democratic U.S. Rep. Gabe Vasquez is seeking a second term.

He defeated then incumbent Republican Yvette Herrell in 2022.

She’s in her fourth consecutive campaign for a seat in a district that stretches from Albuquerque to the border with Mexico.

She lost in 2022 after Democratic state lawmakers redrew congressional boundaries to divvy up the politically conservative, oil-producing region among three districts.

Republicans hold a slim majority in the House, and a Herrell victory would complicate Democratic hopes to retake control.

Kyle Kondik, an expert on American campaigns and elections said last night on KSFR’s The Forum that he feels the Democratic candidate has the edge.

“Gabe Vasquez is probably a tiny favorite in that race," Kondik said.

"I know Republicans are hopeful that if there is more of a shift among Latinos to the right, which we saw some of in 2020, and could see again to some degree in 2024, that would put that district in range for Yvette Herrell to win it back. But probably a small edge to Vasquez."

One key issue in the 2nd congressional race is abortion access.

Herrell has downplayed Congress’ role and says she’ll defer to state law after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v Wade.

She previously supported legislation in Congress to restrict abortion access.

New Mexico abortion laws are among the most liberal in the nation.

Vasquez supports initiatives in Congress to uphold abortion rights.

During her term in Congress, Herrell joined Republicans on Jan. 6, 2021, in rejecting the certification of Joe Biden’s election victory in Arizona and Pennsylvania.

