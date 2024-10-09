NM Secretary of State Reflects on Past and Future Elections

We met with New Mexico Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver in her office recently to discuss how she and her team are preparing to make the 2024 general election go as well as possible.

Past elections around the country have been fraught in recent years by unfounded claims of election fraud and other attacks on the integrity of our voting process.

2022 was a particularly challenging year for New Mexico. The Otero County Commission illegally refused to certify its primary results until Toulouse Oliver sued and the state’s Supreme Court quickly ordered the commissioners to certify the vote. After the general election that year, one candidate who had lost was arrested after allegedly orchestrating a scheme with others to fire bullets at the homes of elected officials.

Despite all of that, the nonpartisan MIT Election Data and Science Lab, ranks New Mexico #1 in the country on election administration.

