Heinrich Introduces Bill To Ban Weapons Based On Mechanisms

US Senator Martin Heinrich has joined Maine Senator Angus King and others to introduce new legislation to ban gas operated semi-automatic firearms.

The Gas-Operated Semi-Automatic Firearms Exclusion Actor GOSAFE is also co-sponsored by Senators Mark Kelly of Arizona and Michael Bennett of Colorado.

The bill would regulate firearms based on the lethality of their internal mechanisms, as opposed to focusing on cosmetic features that manufacturers can modify.

During a Zoom press conference from Washington on Thursday, Hienrich said the bill would protect the rights of responsible gun owners while getting rid of firearms that are designed to inflict maximum harm.

“Our legislation addresses the unusual and inherently dangerous characteristics of the gas-operated actions, high-capacity magazines and conversion devices that are fueling our nation’s alarming rise in mass shootings,” he said. “Putting it another way, we had to answer the question, ‘Just what is an assault weapon?’ This bill defines it in mechanical terms. It’s the combination of a gas-operated action and a detachable high capacity magazine.”

The bill would limit the number of rounds that large capacity ammunition feeding devices are permitted to carry to 10 rounds or fewer.

Additionally, the GOSAFE Act makes conversion devices, including bump stocks and Glock switches unlawful.

The bill would also establish a voluntary buy-back program. It would allow firearm owners to voluntarily turn over and receive compensation for non-transferrable firearms and magazines as defined by the legislation.