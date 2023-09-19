Lujan Grisham Leading State Trade Delegation in Taiwan

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham is in Taiwan heading up a business and trade mission.

Lujan Grisham will participate in U.S. Business Day and meet with Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen, Minister of Economic Affairs Wang Mei-hua and manufacturing companies interested in locating to New Mexico.

The Governor spoke Tuesday U.S. Business Day in Taipei. It’s the premier business and economic development event in Taiwan sponsored by the Taiwan External Trade Development Council.

Prior to leavng for Taiwan Lujan Grisham said she hopes good economic news will come out of the trip.

“We believe that during and immediately after that trip we’ll be able to announce some exciting new economic development news,” she said. “It’s an honor to be invited to participate in their Taiwan U.S. Business Day and I’m one of the featured speakers about what New Mexico is doing right to encourage this kind of international business ventures and these companies coming to our state.”

The delegation will also make presentations on New Mexico’s business climate, workforce, and logistical advantages of its international border zone at a U.S. Business Day investment forum with companies interested in expanding operations to the United States. The governor plans to meet with several Taiwanese public officials and business owners one-on-one.

Since 2019, the state Economic Development Department has opened a foreign trade office in Taipei and several Asian companies have chosen to expand to New Mexico for its logistical proximity to North American customers and excellent transportation infrastructure. In August, Singapore-based Maxeon Technologies announced it would locate the only solar panel manufacturing plant in the United States in Albuquerque. Taiwan-based Admiral Cable and label-printing company Cymmetrik have expanded to Santa Teresa in the last several years.