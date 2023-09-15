Gov. Lujan Grisham Modifies Gun Ban, Wants To See More To Address Violence

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham has modified her public firearm ban order for Metro Albuquerque but says her fight against weapons and the violence that has plagued the city will not stop.

Lujan Grisham has changed the ban to now only include public parks and playgrounds where children and families gather.

The Governor says in her opinion, gun violence and gun safety has yet to be properly addressed in New Mexico. She says while legislation that was passed like “Red Flag” laws are critical and it’s going to take more courage from state officials and lawmakers to get what needs to be done.

Several fellow Democrats said they were blindsided when the original gun ban was released. But Lujan Grisham says how the original order came out was necessary.

“I didn’t have the time in a crisis to build consensus. I’m also willing on behalf of the country, apparently, with Democrats and Republicans that sometimes when you push the buttons of so many individuals, it’s a button that needed to be pushed because it’s been lying dormant. It should not be dormant,” she said. “If I have to be the only person in that context, in that public health order, around the country who will stand up for children and families, so be it.”

The revised order also includes, directing the New Mexico Department of Corrections and the Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management to provide assistance to the Bernalillo County Metropolitan Detention Center and its contractors to ensure adequate staffing, space, and screening for arrested and incarcerated individuals.

It also directs all participating New Mexico Managed Care Organizations to immediately ensure that individuals who need drug or alcohol treatment have received a permanent, adequate treatment placement within 24 hours of the request.

The Governor, House Speaker Javier Martinez, and Senate Pro-Tem Mimi Stewart say what won’t happen is a Special Session to address crime issues in New Mexico saying much can be done without one and without a consensus on legislation it’s not practical.