© 2023
A Public Service of Santa Fe Community College
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Government

KSFR Speaks With UNM Law Professor Joshua Kastenberg About Trump Indictments

KSFR | By Kevin Meerschaert
Published August 18, 2023 at 8:46 AM MDT
University of New Mexico Law Professor Joshua Kastenberg
Kevin Meerschaert - via Zoom
/
KSFR-FM
University of New Mexico Law Professor Joshua Kastenberg

This week a grand jury in Georgia handed up indictments against former President Donald Trump and 18 others over their efforts to overturn his 2020 election loss in the state. 

It’s the fourth set of indictments against Trump as he runs for the Republican nomination for president next year.

It’s been a roller coaster in U.S. politics the likes of which has never been seen before and promises to keep the nation’s attention all the way to next November’s election.

KSFR Reporter Kevin Meerschaert spoke with University of New Mexico Law Professor Josh Kastenberg to talk about the indictments and what we can expect on the legal front in the coming months.

Tags
Government law enforcementDonald Trump
Kevin Meerschaert
Kevin Meerschaert comes to Santa Fe from Jacksonville, Florida where he spent the past 20 years covering politics, government and pretty much everything else.
See stories by Kevin Meerschaert
Related Content
Load More