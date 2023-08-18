KSFR Speaks With UNM Law Professor Joshua Kastenberg About Trump Indictments

This week a grand jury in Georgia handed up indictments against former President Donald Trump and 18 others over their efforts to overturn his 2020 election loss in the state.

It’s the fourth set of indictments against Trump as he runs for the Republican nomination for president next year.

It’s been a roller coaster in U.S. politics the likes of which has never been seen before and promises to keep the nation’s attention all the way to next November’s election.

KSFR Reporter Kevin Meerschaert spoke with University of New Mexico Law Professor Josh Kastenberg to talk about the indictments and what we can expect on the legal front in the coming months.