New Mexico Legislature Sets Interim Committee Meetings' Agendas

The New Mexico Legislative Council Committee on Monday approved the work plans and budgets for 18 interim committees for the rest of the year.

Many of the committees have aggressive agendas to work on possible legislation to be introduced during next year’s 30-day session.

With only a month to get bills passed during the session the interim work can be very important to investigate what is needed and the writing of legislation.

One major issue lawmakers are expected to work on is a new tax package.

A major tax reform bill was passed last year by the legislature but most of it was vetoed by Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham who said it cut too deep into state revenues.

Senate Majority Floor Leader Peter Wirth says the legislature will try again and use what Lujan Grisham would support as a guide to get a new bill approved.

“We have a layout of all the work that was done and so lots of that doesn’t have to be recreated. It’s just a question at the end of the day, we had over a billion dollar recurring revenue tax package and that’s what I understand led to the veto,” he said. “I want to know what the number is that we’re working in and then we’ll put something together and obviously there needs to be communication because it’s really important that we get this across the line.”

Other issues expected to be getting a lot of attention during the interim include water policy, along with permitting in the wake of the US Supreme Court decision that sharply curtailed rules that had been part of the Clean Water Act. Also the challenges and impacts artificial intelligence may have on New Mexico, and criminal justice matters including probation and parole reform and pretrial detention.