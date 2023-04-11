Santa Fe Kicks Off Project To Overhaul Land Development Code

The city of Santa Fe has kicked off the task of updating its Land Development Code . The code is what’s used in the planning of all housing and other development projects in the city.

It’s been several years since the last major overhaul of the code.

The first phase of the project will continue through the fall of 2024 and will identify opportunities to improve the organization, clarity, and general user friendliness of the LDC.

Daniel Alvarado is the Senior Planner for the city’s Planning and Land Use Department.

He says they want to hear from as many people as possible on the project since the future LDC will be the foundation of what the city of Santa Fe will look like in years to come.

“In the end it is the governing document that will inform where that rubber meets the road and what that really shapes out to look like,” he said. “What we need to do first is to retool our toolbox and where not there yet so that’s why we’ve got our nice long phase 1 of having a great foundation and building on that.”

The second phase of the project will begin in late 2024 and will include substantive revisions to the LDC’s procedures, regulations, and zoning districts.

The third phase will include additional revisions to implement the land use and growth goals and policies of the updated Santa Fe General Plan, which is scheduled to be developed through a separate project over the next two years.