Proposed ban on specific guns and bullets passes first committee

Democratic Senator William Soules’ bill that proposes a ban in New Mexico on the sale or transfer of specific kinds of semi automatic handguns or “assault pistols” and bullets that fragment upon impact passed its first committee along party lines on Monday.

But there were many complaints from both the public and the Republicans on the Senate Health and Public Affairs committee on the language the bill uses and if it will actually make a difference when it comes to gun violence in the state.

Republican Senator David Gallegos expressed these concerns to the committee and the sponsor.

“There’s so many problems here that I don’t know where to go first. If you look at the constitutionality of it, others have brought up so many small issues that become large issues. I guess I’m speechless for how bad this bill really is.”

Critics of the bill also cited the fact that automatic firearms have been federally illegal since 1986, the style of ammunition that the bill looks to ban is used by hunters and that suppressors, which would also be banned are actually beneficial for protecting the hearing of those firing the weapons.

Soules said he would be willing to work on the language included in the bill, agreeing with some of the concerns raised.

The bill now moves to the Senate judiciary committee, which will in all likelihood be its last stop before heading to the Senate floor.

If passed, this bill would only affect the future sales and transfers of these firearms and bullets, those with this already in their possession will not be forced to turn them over to the state.