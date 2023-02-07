© 2023
Government

Proposed ban on specific guns and bullets passes first committee

KSFR | By Gino Gutierrez
Published February 7, 2023 at 11:15 AM MST
Democratic Senator William Soules’ bill that proposes a ban in New Mexico on the sale or transfer of specific kinds of semi automatic handguns or “assault pistols” and bullets that fragment upon impact passed its first committee along party lines on Monday.

But there were many complaints from both the public and the Republicans on the Senate Health and Public Affairs committee on the language the bill uses and if it will actually make a difference when it comes to gun violence in the state.

Republican Senator David Gallegos expressed these concerns to the committee and the sponsor.

“There’s so many problems here that I don’t know where to go first. If you look at the constitutionality of it, others have brought up so many small issues that become large issues. I guess I’m speechless for how bad this bill really is.”

Critics of the bill also cited the fact that automatic firearms have been federally illegal since 1986, the style of ammunition that the bill looks to ban is used by hunters and that suppressors, which would also be banned are actually beneficial for protecting the hearing of those firing the weapons.

Soules said he would be willing to work on the language included in the bill, agreeing with some of the concerns raised.

The bill now moves to the Senate judiciary committee, which will in all likelihood be its last stop before heading to the Senate floor.

If passed, this bill would only affect the future sales and transfers of these firearms and bullets, those with this already in their possession will not be forced to turn them over to the state.

Gino Gutierrez
Gino Gutierrez was born and raised in Albuquerque, New Mexico. A lifelong resident of New Mexico, Gino found interest in broadcasting after falling in love with sports and sports broadcasting. He attended the University of New Mexico, where he majored in mass media journalism. While at UNM, he worked the New Mexico Daily Lobo, serving as both sports and managing editor. He can also be heard providing play-by-play commentary for the NA3HL New Mexico Ice Wolves.
