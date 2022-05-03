Lujan Grisham Asks For Federal Funds For Wildfire Relief

Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham is asking for a federal disaster area declaration to help combat the wildfires burning throughout the state.

The Calf Canyon-Hermits Peak Fire has burned nearly 146,000 acres near Las Vegas.

The blaze began nearly a month ago as a prescribed fire by the U.S Forestry Service that got out of control due to strong winds.

Lujan Grisham says once the fires are out, federal officials will need to reevaluate how prescribed fires are conducted.

“We cannot get ahead of these fires without taking some of the fuel out of our forest and wilderness areas. Prescribed burning has to be part of that effort,” she said. “Prescribed burning in April and during the windy season does not have to be in that equation.”

Lujan Grisham says she is concerned the wildfire season will get much worse as it gets hotter and the severe drought conditions continue.

She says no state will be able to clear out all the dry grass and other fuel that will feed wildfires in the coming months.