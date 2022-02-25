Santa Fe Moving Forward On Midtown Redevelopment

The Santa Fe Governing Body has approved legislation moving the Midtown Redevelopment Project another step toward becoming a reality.

The key actions approved by the Mayor and City Council includes a Request for Proposals to redevelop the Visual Arts Center, a rezoning to allow a mixed-use development, a public library study to reuse the Fogelson Library Complex, and a move toward the implementation of a new Santa Fe Center.

The bill was amended to emphasize the importance of affordable housing on the site.

Councilmember Renee Villarreal says that doesn’t necessarily mean low-income residents.

“I think it’s how we use it all of the time in the city and it’s pretty general. It includes a lot of different areas of affordability, whether it’s workforce housing, HUD housing, supporting folks who are vicariously housed,” she said. “Because it’s kind of all encompassing. I don’t think in this case it needs to have a definition.”

The city says the focus of the Midtown redevelopment team will continue to be on economic development and job-creating initiatives as well as reuse of the existing iconic buildings for the visual and performing arts.

The affordable housing incentives will be included as more public input is requested during the spring and summer.