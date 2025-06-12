NM Environment Sec. Calls Out Fed. Agencies on LANL Waste

The New Mexico Environment Department sharply criticized two federal agencies this week around a hazardous waste permit application for a project at Los Alamos National Laboratory.

A letter issued this week by NMED secretary James Kenney called out the Department of Energy and the National Nuclear Security Agency for what he called quote "historical gross mismanagement" of dangerous waste.

The two agencies and a Los Alamos-based government contractor, Triad National Security, seek authorization to dispose of waste from four tritium containers.

Tritium is a radioactive gas.

Kenney’s letter adds four new requirements to be met before his department will approve the plan.

They include an independent technical review, a public meeting, tribal consultation, and a compliance audit.

Kenney’s letter ended with the claim that NNSA’s disregard of state laws over the past 20 years has placed New Mexico residents at risk.

