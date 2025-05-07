Workshop Readies Santa Feans for Potential Wildfire
A City of Santa Fe fire truck on display at the WildFire Community Preparedness Workshop, May 3, 2025.
Marion Cox / KSFR
A sign on display at the WildFire Community Preparedness Workshop, May 3, 2025.
Marion Cox / KSFR
According to the Forest Stewards Guild, Santa Fe faces a higher wildfire risk than 86% of communities nationwide, while the Pecos area is at even greater risk, surpassing 95% of communities.
Local wildfire experts agree: it's not a matter of "if" a major wildfire will strike the Santa Fe area, but "when.
