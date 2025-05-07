© 2025
Workshop Readies Santa Feans for Potential Wildfire

KSFR | By Marion Cox
Published May 7, 2025 at 2:21 PM MDT
A City of Santa Fe fire truck on display at the WildFire Community Preparedness Workshop, May 3, 2025.
1 of 2  — firetruck.jpg
A City of Santa Fe fire truck on display at the WildFire Community Preparedness Workshop, May 3, 2025.
Marion Cox / KSFR
A sign on display at the WildFire Community Preparedness Workshop, May 3, 2025.
2 of 2  — firePrepday.jpg

A sign on display at the WildFire Community Preparedness Workshop, May 3, 2025.
Marion Cox / KSFR

According to the Forest Stewards Guild, Santa Fe faces a higher wildfire risk than 86% of communities nationwide, while the Pecos area is at even greater risk, surpassing 95% of communities.

Local wildfire experts agree: it's not a matter of "if" a major wildfire will strike the Santa Fe area, but "when.

Environment
