Fire Resiliency in the Santa Fe Region
Santa Fe's fire season is fast approaching but there's still time for property owners to take action to protect their homes from the effects of a devastating fire.
In this second of a two-part series on fire risk and home insurance in Santa Fe, we hear about specific actions property owners can take to make their homes more fire resilient.
We'll hear from insurers and local officials about what work remains to be done to make the region more prepared for fire.
Resources
- United Policy Holders - Resources for consumers of fire insurance in all 50 states
- Forest Stewards Guild Santa Fe - Grants for Tree-Thinning Fire Protection
- Fire Adapted New Mexico: Fact Sheet & Resources for Fire Assessment and Mitigation
- Southwest edition of IBHS Fire Standards for Homes
- Wildfire Retrofit Guide Southwest
- Wildfire Ready Guidance
- New Mexico Office of the Superintendent of Insurance