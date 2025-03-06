© 2025
A Public Service of Santa Fe Community College
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Fire Resiliency in the Santa Fe Region

KSFR | By Marion Cox
Published March 6, 2025 at 11:38 AM MST
The Cerro Pelado fire, in the Jemez Mountains, April 22, 2022.
Wikicommons
The Cerro Pelado fire, in the Jemez Mountains, April 22, 2022.

Santa Fe's fire season is fast approaching but there's still time for property owners to take action to protect their homes from the effects of a devastating fire.

In this second of a two-part series on fire risk and home insurance in Santa Fe, we hear about specific actions property owners can take to make their homes more fire resilient.

We'll hear from insurers and local officials about what work remains to be done to make the region more prepared for fire.

 Resources
Environment
Marion Cox
Marion Cox is an environmental mediator and has lived in Santa Fe since 1990.


She has her own environmental services company working on a wide range of environmental issues.



Marion was part of the KSFR News Team from 2006-2016 and returned to KSFR and the news team in 2024.
See stories by Marion Cox