Schools Superintendent Quits After Harassment Charge

The board of education for Santa Fe Public Schools announced on Friday afternoon that it had accepted the resignation of Larry Chavez after nearly four years as superintendent.

Amanda Chavez, who most recently worked as an assistant principal at Santa Fe High School, filed a sexual harassment complaint against her former boss in early December.

According to a statement issued by her attorneys last week, Amanda Chavez reported that Larry Chavez communicated sexual advances via text messages and then later retaliated when she declined.

The statement from John Day and Joleen Youngers, the lawyers representing Amanda Chavez, claims that once she rebuffed those advances, Larry Chavez and other administrators made it clear she would not be on a list for higher-level positions in the school district, as Day explains.

“ She was receiving heightened sort of surveillance and scrutiny from the superintendent's office and his people in the chain of command," Day said.

"Suddenly she was getting criticism, she was getting the message that she was on a list—whether there's a real list or not—she was a name that was not going to be rewarded, was not going to be participating in career opportunities.”

One area of dispute is around the degree of transparency practiced by the school board and district.

Amanda Chavez’s attorneys wrote that within three days of receiving her December complaint, school district officials told her, on Dec. 9, that they had “substantiated” her claims.

John Day said that Amanda Chavez felt that Larry Chavez should have been removed from his post at that moment.

“ Her concern is, why wasn't he terminated for cause when they substantiated her claims two months ago?" Day said.

"Why was he left in place where he could have harassed other women and students? In the meantime, why is the board seeming to be less than transparent on a matter that in the wake of 'Me, Too'—this was a slam dunk. “

In a Sunday email message to KSFR, however, acting superintendent Veronica Garcia wrote that the allegations had not been substantiated on Dec. 9, since the board didn’t meet on the matter until the Dec. 14.

She added that the board cannot comment on an ongoing investigation or litigation.

Attorney Joleen Youngers said that the school board’s announcement only came once Amanda Chavez made her own announcement last week.

”They did move decisively after Amanda Chavez issued her public statement. That's the first thing that got anything really moving—was now it's out there in the public. And then we see a board meeting and we see a resignation within days of her public statement being made,” Youngers said.

Acting Superintendent Garcia’s email to KSFR said the school board has been “transparent on the matter permissible under law,” and to ensure due process rights for both parties.

School board member Sarah Boses also addressed the transparency question in a prepared statement at the end of Friday’s school board meeting.

”We remain committed to fostering a safe and nurturing environment for all students," said Boses.

"The integrity of our educational system is our primary concern, and every decision is made with the intent to preserve the trust and confidence of the community. Because of recent events, it is crucial for everyone to understand that the board is dedicated to maintaining transparency.”

Garcia wrote that the investigation into the matter is ongoing as the search for a new permanent superintendent begins.

She wrote that the district is aiming to have a new leader in place no later than July 1, 2025.

Garcia confirmed that she will not seek the permanent position.

The change at the top marks the third time Veronica Garcia will serve as superintendent or acting superintendent.

Her first stint began in the late 90s. She returned to the role for a second time in 2016, serving until her retirement in 2021.

Amanda Chavez, who is a Santa Fe City Councilor representing District 4, recently announced plans to run for a second term.

