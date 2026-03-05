SFPD uses drone to save a life during a medical emergency

The Santa Fe Police Department and Santa Fe Fire Department saved a 47-year-old man’s life Wednesday afternoon near Las Acequias Park with the assistance of a dock launched drone.

Police responded to an ambulance assist call, reporting a male was unconscious, not breathing and possibly overdosing in a tent in the park.

A press release from SFPD said the drone arrived on scene in just over 1 minute from the time of the call being dispatched to police and fire personnel. A search of the park was immediately initiated as field personnel responded to the scene, but there was no tent located in the park. The drone pilot then searched the area surrounding the park and located a tent four minutes after the drone arrived on scene.

Police officers found the male inside the tent; he was unconscious, not breathing and had no pulse. His lips were observed to be blue in color, demonstrating a clear medical emergency. An officer administered Naloxone and CPR was initiated.When Santa Fe Fire Department paramedics arrived on scene, they took over medical care of the male who still remained unconscious, not breathing and with no pulse.

Paramedics continued to work on the man and were able to get a pulse. They transported the man to a local hospital to receive further care after he had been revived.

This marks the first life saved with the assistance of a drone in Santa Fe.

SFPD first announced its drone program in 2023. Since then, the drones have primarily been used to find criminals evading arrest and for crime scene documentation. SFPD is currently conducting a test and evaluation of drones as first responders. The department has previously noted the cost effectiveness of the technology when compared to helicopters.

The use of drones by law enforcement has raised concerns among groups like The American Civil Liberties Union. The ACLU has warned that without strong privacy protections, drone usage could lead to ‘mass surveillance’. But SFPD said it is committed to using the technology responsibly while respecting citizens' privacy.