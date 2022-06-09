Search Query
Kevin Meerschaert
Santa Fe Extends COVID Emergency For Expected Last Time
Kevin Meerschaert
The Santa Fe Governing Body on Wednesday approved what is hoped to be a final extension of the COVID-19 Emergency that has been in effect since 2020.
