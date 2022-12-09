© 2022
2022 Winter holidays Collide with Surge in COVID, Flu and RSV

KSFR | By Mary Lou Cooper
Published December 9, 2022 at 2:18 PM MST
Just in time for the winter holidays, COVID, flu and Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) cases are surging in New Mexico and in the nation. In response, the New Mexico Department of Health issued a public health emergency order. Because they are experiencing major bed and equipment shortages, New Mexico hospitals are now required to triage patients. In addition, the emergency order advises, but does not require the public to:

  • wear masks indoors in public settings,
  • refrain from gatherings when experiencing respiratory illness and
  • keep children with RSV symptoms home from school. 

Dr. Anna Duran, pediatrician and Associate Chief Medical Officer for the University of New Mexico Children’s Hospital, discusses holiday celebrations in these infectious times.              

Mary Lou Cooper
