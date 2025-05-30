City Seeks to End Shelter Lease

The City of Santa Fe announced this morning that it’s preparing to end its lease with Interfaith Community Shelter, known as Pete’s Place.

In a lengthy official statement, the city argued that the current arrangement can no longer meet the growing demands tied to homelessness and public safety.

Today’s news followed Wednesday’s contentious council meeting in which several members of the community charged city leaders with a lack of transparency on the issue.

The city’s decision is a response to rising concern over conditions in the neighborhood surrounding the Cerrillos Road shelter.

It offers beds and services to about 75 people.

City records show emergency calls tied to the shelter have soared.

Last year, police responded to over 3,200 incidents in the area.

That’s up from 2,300 the year before.

So far this year, calls are averaging more than 11 per day—many tied to routine patrols or crisis intervention.

The fire department has handled more than 1,300 calls near Pete’s Place since 2023.

Most were related to overdoses and medical emergencies.

The city estimates that it has spent more than $3 million in emergency response services there over two and a half years.

While city officials praised the longstanding work of Pete’s Place and its volunteers, they say the challenges now far exceed what the organization can manage.

At a special meeting on June 3, officials will recommend terminating the shelter’s month-to-month lease.

The City says it has no intention of cutting shelter capacity. Instead, it wants to shift toward a more structured approach.

The plan includes a temporary contract with Urban Alchemy, a national group experienced in operating high-needs shelters.

The City will also study whether the Pete’s Place site is still a viable location going forward.

