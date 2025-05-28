Reflections from the Departing Santa Fe Airport Director

Yesterday was the last one on the job for the departing manager of Santa Fe Regional Airport.

James C. Harris, a Detroit native, announced last month that he had accepted a similar position in Waco Texas.

Santa Fe Officials have lauded Harris’s accomplishments since he joined the city in November 2022.

They cited his work to strengthen the airport with infrastructure improvements, higher passenger traffic, more airline partnerships, and better security.

In an interview at the airport with KSFR yesterday afternoon, Harris was asked what was the most challenging aspect of his job in Santa Fe.

"The most challenging thing about the job was changing the culture and the view of what this airport was and what, what it can be," Harris said.

"A lot of people just saw it as this small airport to nowhere, and we were able to come in, build a team and show them that people are interested in flying into Santa Fe."

Harris spoke about his career on the same day the city was celebrating what you could say was his last task here – launching a new public charter jet service between Santa Fe and Dallas with the JSX air carrier.

He said he came into Santa Fe hoping to make a lot of changes very quickly but learned he had to alter his approach.

"Santa Fe is truly the city different," Harris said.

"You guys do things a whole lot different than most places I've been. So it taught me patience. I came in; I'm kind of mission focused—'Let's get the job done.' Santa Fe slowed me down and showed me how to be patient."

Harris takes over at a small airport in Waco next month.

