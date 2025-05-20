Neighbors Unite to Cut Solar Costs

Anne Sides is a longtime advocate for collective action by neighbors to hold Santa Fe area energy providers accountable for fair and transparent energy prices. Her efforts have shown real results.

Twenty years ago, Sides decided to form a co-op for propane users. Her goal was to reduce the cost of propane for herself and her neighbors by buying in bulk. The propane co-op began with four families—today, there are over 760 Santa Fe area families participating.

Sides has now set her sights on forming a new co-op intended to help reduce the cost for Santa Fe area homeowners who want to solarize their homes but haven’t yet taken that step.

“What we asked for was an across-the-board percentage discount based on the size of the system that each family would have because each household will have a unique array on their home.”

Several factors are increasing the urgency in making decisions about solarizing:



PNM—New Mexico’s electric utility—has recently requested a rate increase of 20%.

State and federal tax refunds of up to 40% of the cost of solarizing are still available for those who qualify. Federal tax incentives are likely to be eliminated in the coming months.

Solar installers are currently well-stocked with equipment. When stocks are depleted, recently imposed tariffs will increase the cost of solarizing.

If you’re considering solarizing your home, now may be the time to take a careful look at the costs and benefits.

The solar co-op sign-up window ends on May 30th.

Resources

