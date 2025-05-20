© 2025
Neighbors Unite to Cut Solar Costs

KSFR | By Marion Cox
Published May 20, 2025 at 5:15 PM MDT
1 of 2  — solar-panels.jpg
Marion Cox / KSFR
2 of 2  — solar-install.jpg
Marion Cox / KSFR

Anne Sides is a longtime advocate for collective action by neighbors to hold Santa Fe area energy providers accountable for fair and transparent energy prices. Her efforts have shown real results.

Twenty years ago, Sides decided to form a co-op for propane users. Her goal was to reduce the cost of propane for herself and her neighbors by buying in bulk. The propane co-op began with four families—today, there are over 760 Santa Fe area families participating.

Sides has now set her sights on forming a new co-op intended to help reduce the cost for Santa Fe area homeowners who want to solarize their homes but haven’t yet taken that step.

“What we asked for was an across-the-board percentage discount based on the size of the system that each family would have because each household will have a unique array on their home.”

Several factors are increasing the urgency in making decisions about solarizing:

  • PNM—New Mexico’s electric utility—has recently requested a rate increase of 20%.
  • State and federal tax refunds of up to 40% of the cost of solarizing are still available for those who qualify. Federal tax incentives are likely to be eliminated in the coming months.
  • Solar installers are currently well-stocked with equipment. When stocks are depleted, recently imposed tariffs will increase the cost of solarizing.

If you’re considering solarizing your home, now may be the time to take a careful look at the costs and benefits.

The solar co-op sign-up window ends on May 30th.

Resources
Community
Marion Cox
Marion Cox is an environmental mediator and has lived in Santa Fe since 1990.


She has her own environmental services company working on a wide range of environmental issues.



Marion was part of the KSFR News Team from 2006-2016 and returned to KSFR and the news team in 2024.
See stories by Marion Cox