Pueblo Leader Pitches Bills at Roundhouse

That’s the Iron Star Singers, from San Felipe Pueblo, kicking off Friday morning’s annual American Indian Day celebration at the roundhouse.

The House and Senate joint session honored Indigenous culture and highlighted leadership while also providing clarity about which proposed laws are priorities for the Native American community in New Mexico.

One of the speakers, James Mountain, chairman of the All Pueblo Council of Governors, made a pitch for several education bills.

Mountain asked legislators to support the Indian Education Fund at a $50 million level, and to support Senate Bill 13, which would establish a process for tribes and the state to work together to develop new schools that teach indigenous language and culture.

He also referred to efforts since the Yazzie Martinez lawsuit to improve the state’s public education system, while acknowledging that it’s been a bumpy road.

“It's not just about Indian education, it's about New Mexico children and students," Mountain said.

"It's not just about Indian education, it's about our school system that needs to be improved, and we have to figure out a way to come together, put aside the differences and continue to build on that. It stalled a little bit, but we've got figure it out.”

Mountain also announced his support of the governor’s Strategic Water Supply Act, which hit a delay last week in its first committee hearing.

In addition, Mountain expressed satisfaction with an increase in representation of Indigenous people, particularly women, in governmental leadership.

“ This significant rise in Native American elected offices across the board is noted with the increase of Native women legislators of such significant importance and continued guidance and leadership. Thank you for your courage. “

Rep. Wonda Johnson, a member of Navajo Nation, who presided over the joint session, and made a nod to unity in her opening remarks.

“ It is always a good day to be native from New Mexico where the sun, the pueblo sun symbol is our state flag, and it is that symbol that unites us all," Johnson said.

"We are so thankful, even for a brief moment, a shared sense of peace.”

