Local Journalist Lands Editor Gig at Source NM

KSFR | By Rob Hochschild
Published January 8, 2025 at 11:31 AM MST
Photo by Jessica Preston Photography
/
Leaf Storm Press
Julia Goldberg

Veteran New Mexico journalist Julia Goldberg has been named editor-in-chief of Source New Mexico, a news nonprofit that is an affiliate of States Newsroom.

Goldberg left her post at the Santa Fe Reporter in 2024, most recently serving as editor and publisher.

During a long career at the Reporter, she helped make the award-winning weekly an enduring institution in the alt-news universe, where so many of the juggernauts, such as the Village Voice and Boston Phoenix, have long since closed.

Goldberg’s departure from the Santa Fe Reporter last year occurred in the same year the paper changed hands.

It was purchased in August by former Albuquerque city councilor Pat Davis and his company, Ctrl+P Publishing.

Source New Mexico reported that it hired its new editor-in-chief after a national search.

Goldberg has written for the New York Times and Salon, among other publications.

As a faculty member at the former Santa Fe University of Art and Design, she launched the creative writing department’s journalism program.
Rob Hochschild
Rob Hochschild first reported news for WCIB (Falmouth, MA) and WKVA (Lewistown, PA). He later worked for three public radio stations in Boston before joining KSFR as news reporter.
