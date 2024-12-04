State Plans to Redevelop Fairgrounds

The state announced yesterday a plan to redevelop the New Mexico State Fairgrounds.

The ultimate plan to transform more than 200 acres of state-owned land in Albuquerque’s International District could include homes, businesses, and entertainment venues.

Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham announced the strategy yesterday and requested proposals for master plans.

She described it as a collaboration between state, city, and county governments that could inspire major new investments in the neighborhoods around the fairgrounds.

The state will begin accepting requests for proposals (RFPs) today with plans to evaluate them next month.

During the 2024 legislative session, New Mexico lawmakers appropriated $500,000 in capital outlay funding to EXPO New Mexico for the purpose of developing the master plan.

Among the ideas on the table at this initial stage are identifying opportunities for developing mixed-income housing.

An announcement from the governor’s office estimates that 55,000 new residential dwellings are needed in Albuquerque to keep pace with growth.

Another possible feature of the redeveloped site would be a modern arena with the capacity to support large scale concerts and events.

Officials will also work to identify potential new sites for the annual state expo.

